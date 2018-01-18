‘Progressive Farmer’ meetings series to begin

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia University Extension Service (WVUES) invites area beef cattle producers to come out to hear Andrew Griffith, an extension specialist from the University of Tennessee discuss the feeder cattle market outlook and some risk management strategies farmers can use in these volatile economic times.

The educational dinner meeting will be held on Wednesday at the Mason County Board of Education office at 6 p.m. The meeting is the first in a series of the Progressive Farmer Dinner Meetings sponsored by WVUES that is offered on an annual basis during the winter months throughout the state.

The meeting is free and open to the public regardless of residency.

Dr. Griffith has a doctorate from the University of Tennessee and is a professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics at the University of Tennessee. He devotes his Extension program to assisting livestock producers in making informed decisions regarding production and marketing alternatives. He also works to assist beef producers in adding value to their cattle through pre-conditioning programs, in which cattle are source and age verified and marketed in uniform truckload lots for higher prices. Dr. Griffith is a firm believer in price risk management for livestock and feed and has obtained grant funding to support educational programs in this area.

He does weekly cattle market updates on his website to keep producers up to date on marketing changes. His monthly articles on the cattle market at http://utbfc.utk.edu/Articles-Economics-Andrew%20Griffith.html#archive are widely used across the state of Tennessee and this region.

Local WVU Extension Agent Lorrie Wright says, “With the absence of an agriculture agent since 2015 I am excited to be able to promote an educational opportunity like this in Mason County.”

The university covers expenses for the speakers, while agents like Wright work with local sponsors to provide the meals.

At this year’s meeting series, as in the past, participating farmers are provided with a small dinner meal thanks to Farm Credit, which provided funds to make the meals and refreshments possible. Pre-registration is requested by Monday. For more information or to pre-register for this workshop, call the WVU-Extension Office in Mason County at 304-675-0888.

