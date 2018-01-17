Volunteers needed for homeless count

POINT PLEASANT — A Point-In-Time Homeless Count will take place in Mason County and community assistance is needed.

In collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, the Mason County Homeless Shelter will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing homelessness beginning this Tuesday at 4 p.m. until Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

During this 24-hour period, volunteers and the local service agency staff will collect information on the homeless population in Mason County. The Point-In-Time Count seeks to identify the number of homeless individuals and families in the county. The count measures the needs of those experiencing homelessness and provides direction for future development of services. Results from the count provide agencies in the area with vital information to be able to seek funding to provide services for individuals experiencing homelessness.

In order to prepare for the Point-In-Time Count the Mason County Homeless Shelter will be leading a training that will enable volunteers to assist with the count. Volunteers will be equipped with skills to reach out to and assist this vulnerable population. These trainings will be held this Monday at 4:30 p.m., at the Mason County Homeless Shelter, 306 12th Street, Point Pleasant.

For more information on volunteering for the Point-In-Time Count contact the Mason County Homeless Shelter at 304-675-1124.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-15.jpg