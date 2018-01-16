Posted on by

For the record


Staff Report

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests: Matthew C. Lidel, 23, Point Pleasant, leaving scene of accident with property damage, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. James A. Burgess, 85, Point Pleasant, sexual abuse by parent or guardian, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Christopher M. Blankenship, 25, Point Pleasant, brandishing, arrested by Cpl. Rhodes. Timothy C. Jeffers, 54, Point Pleasant, warrant, arrested by Cpl. Rhodes.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-14.jpg

