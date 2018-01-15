Cold snap affects water usage in Point

POINT PLEASANT — The cold temperatures are affecting the City of Point Pleasant when it comes to the need to open up another water well.

Due to the cold, more people have been leaving on their faucets to drip in the hopes of preventing freezing pipes. This obviously causes water usage and availability to be in demand.

At the most recent city council meeting, City Clerk Amber Tatterson informed council members there was a well that had been down about a year and it typically costs around $17,000 to $20,000 to clean a well to get it back up and running. This process includes replacing the well shaft and taking the pump out. Council voiced no objections to this process.

Tatterson and Mayor Brian Billings also reported there had been several waterline breaks reported throughout the city during the recent cold snap. In fact, they described the situation as “non stop” and praised the water department workers who had repaired the leaks.

Billings also spoke about what he feels is the nuisance of signs placed alongside the road in front of cemeteries. Billings said he’d even seen signs placed inside Suncrest Cemetery along Jackson Avenue in front of a headstone. He explained in these cases, the signs were removed by city workers and taken to the city building for those who wish to reclaim them. When it came to signs placed on the private property of telephone poles, City Attorney Michael Shaw said the city may not own the poles but it owns the property the poles sit on.

Billings also informed council he’d been approached by some individuals who were taking over little league baseball at Harmon Park. Billings said he would bring back to council any sort of agreement for use of the park. He also said the city might look at putting in batting cages inside the old pool area once the splash pad was completed.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

