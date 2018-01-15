Walking on water, very carefully

The freezing temperatures of the last month have resulted in locals being able to literally walk on water, at least at Krodel Park. The lake, which was stocked last week with trout by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, was full of hardcore fisherman on Monday, trying to snag “the big one.” Pictured are dozens of people walking on the lake, sitting in chairs and kayaks, cracking the ice to cast a line.

