POINT PLEASANT — Due to inclement weather, delivery of the Saturday, Jan. 13 edition of the Point Pleasant Register will be delayed today. The newspapers are on their way to carriers now for Saturday delivery. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience as your carriers work to get the Register to you today.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_snow.jpg