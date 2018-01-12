More candidates file for May primary run

POINT PLEASANT — As the first week of filing for the May primary came to a close, several hopefuls had jumped into their respective races.

According to the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley, as of Friday afternoon, the following had filed to run for office:

Mason County Circuit Clerk: Suzi Caldwell (D), Point Pleasant. Caldwell was appointed to this position in July 2017 following the retirement of former Circuit Clerk Bill Withers. The candidate winning this race will serve out Withers’ unexpired term with ends in 2022.

Mason County Commission: Tracy Doolittle (R), Point Pleasant. Doolittle, an incumbent, is running for re-election and a second term in office. Those running for this seat must live in magisterial districts I or II. County commissioners are elected to six-year terms.

Mason County Board of Education: Dale Shobe (incumbent), Leon, district II. Jared Billings (incumbent), Gallipolis Ferry, district IV. Jeff Wittman, Point Pleasant, district III. Ashley Thomas Cossin, Leon, district II. David Lee Siders, Point Pleasant, district II.

There can be no more than two candidates elected from the same district. Not up for reelection are seats held by School Board Members Rhonda Tennant and Meagan Bonecutter. Tennant is from district 1 while Bonecutter is from district III. Candidates running for the board of education will be elected on May 8 and begin their terms on July 1. These are four-year terms.

Also filing on Monday were candidates for their respective party’s executive committees. Those filing for the Democratic County Executive Committee were Agnes Roush, Mason, district 1; Linda Lou Brewer, New Haven, district II; Shirley Livingston, Leon, district III; Bonnie J. Fruth, Point Pleasant, district IV; Linda Morris, Point Pleasant, district VI; Tom McNeely, Point Pleasant, district V; Timothy J. Stewart, Mason, district I; Floyd Sayre, Point Pleasant, district IV. One man and one woman from each district in the county can be elected to their respective party’s executive committee.

Executive Committee members and the race for Conservation District Supervisor will also be decided this spring.

U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional District 3: Paul E. Davis (D), Huntington. Richard Ojeda, II, (D), Holden. Rupie Phillips (R), Lorado.

State Senate, Senatorial District 4: Eric J. Tarr (R), Scott Depot.

House of Delegates, District 13: Incumbent Scott Brewer (D), New Haven. Incumbent Joshua Kurt Higginbotham (R), Poca.

House of Delegates, District 14: Incumbent Jim Butler (R), Gallipolis Ferry. Brianne Solomon (D), Culloden.

The candidate filing period ends on Jan. 27. The last day of the filing period is on a Saturday and though Cromley’s office isn’t open that day, she said as long as the filing documents (complete with payment) are postmarked by Jan. 27, they will be accepted. The county clerk’s office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

For more information on filing fees or other questions, contact Cromley’s office at 304-675-1997.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

