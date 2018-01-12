Flu cases on the rise in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT — Influenza (also known as the flu) activity is currently widespread in most of the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mason County is no exception.

Pleasant Valley Hospital has seen a significant increase in patients with flu-related symptoms.

“Starting about two and a half weeks ago we began to see a significant uptick in the number of emergency room visits directly related to the flu. Most of those cases have been diagnosed as Influenza Type A. Right now, half of our admissions have to do directly or indirectly with flu. For the very young and very old, it can be very serious. For others, the illness can still be downright miserable. The flu may just be miserable for some people, but it can be very dangerous to others. If you’re contagious and you’re quote, ‘toughing it out,’ a lot of times what you’re doing is simply passing that virus on to someone else,” stated Glen Washington, CEO, FACHE, PVH.

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms: Fever* or feeling feverish/chills; cough; sore throat; runny or stuffy nose; muscle or body aches; headaches; fatigue (tiredness). Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults. It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever, according to the CDC.

“The flu season tends to peak between December and February. Over the holidays, kids are home from school spending time with their families and friends. People are also socializing and going out more, so I think there’s more exposure to flu. That’s why health officials say it’s so important to stay home from work or school when you’re sick. The best thing is, if you’re at the right age, get vaccinated,” stated Agnes A. Enrico-Simon, MD, family medicine physician, PVH.

