For the record

Point Pleasant Police Department

The Point Pleasant Police Department recently submitted its monthly activity report for December 2017 as follows: 8 misdemeanor arrests made; 11 felony arrests made; 1 DUI arrest; 12 accident reports taken; 24 complaint reports taken; 6 warning citations written.

Arrested and transported to the Western Regional Jail by officers with the PPPD: Johnnie S. Hall, domestic battery, obstructing officer, times two. Dominic Seward, domestic battery. Charles Rusk, obstructing officer. Kimberly Rusk, obstructing officer. Daniel Lee Catlin Scarberry, grand larceny, person prohibited to possess a firearm. Shawna Stubbe, possession of a controlled substance. Sarah Allbaugh, possession of a controlled substance. Aleana Spencer, DUI.

