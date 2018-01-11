Fairs and festivals time

CHARLESTON — Four young ladies will be representing Mason County at this weekend’s West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Pageant in Charleston, while one local pageant queen will be giving up her title.

Jocelynn Wilson, of Point Pleasant, started off 2017 by being named Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals. She reigned over last year’s West Virginia State Fair and traveled to several counties representing the Association, her hometown, and her festival for which she gained her initial title, Battle Days.

Competing this year, and representing local fairs and festivals are 2017 Mason County Fair Queen Jordan Muncy; 2017 Miss Battle Days Queen Kate Henderson; 2017 Miss Sternwheel Regatta Queen Emma Rice. Also, Madison Barker from Mason County, will be representing the C-K AutumnFest as its 2017 queen.

In addition to Wilson and her pageant sisters, another familiar face to Mason County will be at the event this weekend. Jacob Hill is president of the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals. Locally, Hill is the chairman of the Point Pleasant Regatta Committee.

“It’s an honor to be president over an association that has such deep roots in our great state,” Hill said. “The fairs and festivals family is second to none when it comes to the love they have for this state. We are over 100 members that volunteer for a common cause of creating community fun for all. Fairs and festivals play a major role in the economy for their respective communities. Its been an honor and privilege to serve as president the last two years. My favorite quote (by Elizabeth Andrew) that I have come to love during my time as president is ‘volunteers do not necessarily have the time, they just have the heart.’”

The young women will be competing with 79 contestants representing various fairs and festivals throughout West Virginia. The pageant consists of three areas of competition, including Event Promotion, Personal Interview and Evening Gown. Saturday evening will culminate in the crowning of the 2018 West Virginia Fairs and Festivals Queen who will reign over the West Virginia State Fair in Lewisburg.

Muncy will be accompanied by Aimee Stein and Andrea Henderson, pageant directors of the Mason County Fair Queen Pageant, some past fair queens and family, as well as the pageant committee. Kate will be accompanied by her pageant director, Brandy Sweeney, friends and family members as well. Rice will be accompanied by Delyssa Huffman, pageant director, members of the Regatta committee and many friends and family. Barker will be attending with the support of her family, pageant family and friends.

The pageant actually began yesterday (Thursday), when contestants arrived in Charleston and attended a meet-and-greet along with an orientation to learn their pageant group. They also had their first practice. Then, on Friday, it’s the Event Promotion Competition. This is the first phase of competition and will be conducted on Friday afternoon. During this competition contestants are judged on natural beauty, poise and presentation. Contestants will also be judged by giving a 30-second timed presentation about their event.

Then on Saturday, it’s the Judges Interviews. This is the second phase of competition. Each contestant will be interviewed by a panel of judges. At this time, the judges will consider poise, personality, and natural beauty. Then, it’s time for the evening gown competition which is the third phase of competition. Judging is based on poise, personality and natural beauty.

From the tabulations of the three competitions (event promotion, interview, and evening gown) 15 semi-finalists will be chosen and interviewed from their fact sheets.

There is a Saturday night only ticket for $25 per person for anyone wishing to attend the Saturday night evening gown competition. The tickets will only be sold at the box office. Doors will open at the Charleston Civic Center at 5:30 p.m.

Emma Rice http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_1.12-Emma.jpeg Emma Rice Courtesy Jordan Muncy http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_1.12-Jordan.jpeg Jordan Muncy Courtesy Kate Henderson http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_1.12-Kate.jpeg Kate Henderson Courtesy Madison Barker http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_1.12-Madison.jpeg Madison Barker Courtesy Jocelynn Wilson of Point Pleasant, Miss Battle Days and the 2017 Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals, had a busy year and will be giving up her title this weekend. Pictured is Wilson with her family and members of the Mason County Commission. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_1.31-Josie-Collage.jpg Jocelynn Wilson of Point Pleasant, Miss Battle Days and the 2017 Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals, had a busy year and will be giving up her title this weekend. Pictured is Wilson with her family and members of the Mason County Commission. Courtesy

Locals to compete in annual pageant