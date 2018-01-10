Filing for New Haven election begins

NEW HAVEN — Filing began this week for those wanting to run for office in the Town of New Haven, according to Recorder Roberta Hysell.

Offices to be filled in the June 5 municipal election will be a mayor, recorder, and five council positions. The deadline to register is Jan. 27.

Although no candidates had filed as of Wednesday morning, both Mayor Jerry Spradling and Recorder Hysell said they will seek reelection. The mayor, who is serving his first term of office, added there are several ongoing projects he would like to see completed in the coming years.

To qualify as a candidate, a person must be at least 18 years of age and have lived in the municipality for at least one year, Hysell said. There is no filing fee.

The mayor’s position receives $100 per meeting, with generally two meetings held per month. The recorder’s pay is $104.16 per meeting, while council members receive $50 for each meeting.

Officers serve for a two-year term, which will begin July 1.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

