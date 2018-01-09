Eating pizza for the splash pad

POINT PLEASANT — Today (Wednesday) is the day to eat pizza for the Krodel Park Splash Pad.

The splash pad committee has teamed up with Papa John’s Pizza in Gallipolis, Ohio. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m., today, the splash pad fund will receive 20 percent of all online sales and 10 percent of all other sales from Papa John’s. A similar fundraiser was done for the Krodel Park Playground upgrade project with Papa John’s.

The new splash pad, which will be located next to the playground, will have 19 play features and will be safe for children of all ages.

At this week’s meeting of Point Pleasant City Council, City Clerk Amber Tatterson reported the splash pad fund has around $48,000 in it, just $22,000 shy of its goal.

Mayor Brian Billings remains optimistic ground can be broken this spring on the project. It was also announced that $5,000 was recently secured from Mid-Atlantic Construction and Bob McMillan to sponsor a component on the splash pad.

In addition to the pizza fundraiser, a splash pad bingo event is planned for March 24 at the American Legion Post in Point Pleasant. Commemorative, personalized bricks are also being sold for the project and Billings challenged those on council to see if they could each sell five bricks before the next meeting. Bricks are available through council members, city officials or by stopping in at the Point Pleasant Municipal Building.

The splash pad project has a Facebook page for those wishing to participate in the fundraisers or for more information.

By Beth Sergent

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

