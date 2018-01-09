Farm animals case heads to court

NEW HAVEN — Farm animals will remain at one New Haven residence for the time being, after the case went to Mason County Circuit Court on Monday, it was announced at the most recent New Haven Town Council meeting.

According to Recorder Roberta Hysell, resident Eric Blain appeared in circuit court after appealing his case in front of the municipal judge. But in circuit court, Blain asked if Judge Craig Tatterson could hear the case since he was a former town attorney for New Haven, she said.

Hysell said Judge Tatterson is checking with the West Virginia State Supreme Court for a decision on whether he can hear the case. In the meantime, Blain’s ducks, chickens and goats will remain in his backyard.

The town has an ordinance against keeping farm animals within the municipality. The case has been ongoing since summer, when a number of other residents rehomed their animals after council began strictly enforcing the ordinance.

The council also took the following action during the meeting:

Agreed to pay John Fields half the cost of gravel that Fields purchased for an access road that leads to a town water tank;

Voted to allow Southeastern Equipment to fix a broken back glass on a backhoe;

Agreed to get estimates on having the garbage truck repaired;

Gave employee Derrick Grimm a pay raise to $9.50 per hour (it was noted Grimm had recently passed the backflow prevention training); and,

Reminded residents the town hall will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Attending were Mayor Jerry Spradling, Recorder Hysell, and council members Jim Elias, George Gibbs, Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, and Matt Gregg.

The next meeting will be Jan. 22 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

