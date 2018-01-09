For the record

Suspected drugs found, arrests made in Hartford

A large amount of drugs was confiscated and three people arrested, following an investigation in Hartford by three police agencies.

According to West Virginia State Police Senior Trooper George Burnem, arrested Saturday were Shelly D. Sinclair, 40, of Hartford; Jessica Roberts, 27, of Long Bottom, Ohio; and Lloyd Wamsley, 37, of Mason. Sinclair and Roberts were both charged with possession with the intent to deliver and conspiracy. Wamsley, a convicted felon, was charged as a person prohibited from firearms, after two guns were found at the residence involved.

Burnem said Hartford Police Chief Sam Anderson had been watching a house at 64 Tyler Street in Hartford for approximately a week, after he had received a tip of possible drug activity. On Saturday, Anderson contacted Mason Police Chief Rich Gilkey, who in turn asked Burnem for assistance.

The three went to the residence and spoke with homeowner Sinclair. The officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana, and upon consent from Sinclair, searched the home, the trooper stated. Burnem said a total of about 16 grams of heroin were found, some of which was allegedly packaged in smaller containers for sale, along with a small amount of marijuana, prescription drugs, and approximately a gram of meth.

Sinclair and Wamsley were at the home, with Sinclair stating the heroin was owned by Roberts, who was intending to sell it, according to Burnem. The two were transported to the Mason Police Department for further questioning. Roberts later turned herself in to the officers.

Burnem commended Chief Anderson on his lengthy investigation. He stated the drugs had a street value of $8,000.

Mason Police Department

The Mason Police Department reports the following arrests made Dec. 23 through Jan. 4: Howard Edward Shirley, 45, Huntsville, N.C., petit larceny, arrested by Officer Kendall Roush. Gayla Ann Bonecutter, 43, Point Pleasant, second offense shoplifting, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, arrested by Officer Sierra Carmichael. Donald Ray Aspery, 36, Mason, accessory before the fact (in reference to a breaking and entering), arrested by Sgt. Colton McKinney.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-5.jpg