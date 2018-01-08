44 indicted by grand jury this week

POINT PLEASANT — The year got off to a busy start at the Mason County Courthouse with 44 people receiving indictments by the January term of the grand jury this week.

Grand jury members met on Tuesday and Wednesday and those receiving indictments this week are to appear in the Circuit Court of Mason County on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m.

According to the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, Jr., the following received indictments this week:

Bryon Christopher Brooks, 21, Hartford, obtaining money by false pretenses. Richard McDade, 52, Leon, driving while revoked, DUI related, 3rd or subsequent offense. Franklin Martin Neer, 35, Walker, bringing into this State stolen property stolen in another state; conspiracy. Bobbie Jo Jumper, 42, Parkersburg, bringing into this State stolen property stolen in another state; conspiracy. Samuel E. Gaul, 27, Point Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver 2 counts; conspiracy; battery on a law enforcement officer. Paul Jarrett Miller, 31, Point Pleasant, conspiracy. Corey Jayde Riffle, 23, Ravenswood, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts. Frances Ann Hewitt, 41, Point Pleasant, 1st degree arson; destruction of property. Jordan L. Jobe, 24, Hartford, child neglect creating risk of injury. Maxine R. Jordan, 67, Hartford, child neglect creating risk of injury. Jeremy H. Michael, 38, Middleport, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts. Elizabeth Ann Carson, 33, Charleston, driving while impaired, 3rd or subsequent offense. Travis Dylan Clark, 29, Point Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts. Matthew Colby Cook, 29, Point Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy; driving while license suspended.

Corrina C. Bryant, 29, Point Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Craig Matthew Kearns, 36, West Columbia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 4 counts; manufacturing a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Darren Kent Yonker, 36, Mason, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 4 counts; manufacturing a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. D’Arius Christopher Franklin, 32, Point Pleasant, delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. D’Arius Christopher Franklin, 32, Point Pleasant, delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. D’Arius Christopher Franklin, 32, Point Pleasant, delivery of a controlled substance. Joseph E. Higgs, 40, Point Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Justin C. Ohlinger, no age reported, Gallipolis, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Joseph Olusegun Alabi-Isama, 20, West Columbia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Krista Nicole Miller, 37, Columbus, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Robert Allen Shamblin, 47, St. Albans, grand larceny. Jason Ray Blankenship, 35, Point Pleasant, fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement with reckless indifference; fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement while under the influence of a controlled substance; fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement with property damage. Colton Deion Barton, 19, Mason, burglary; conspiracy; petit larceny, 5 counts; breaking and entering of automobile, 4 counts.

Joseph Tyler Barton, 25, Mason, burglary; conspiracy; petit larceny, 5 counts; breaking and entering of automobile, 4 counts. Deshawn C. Gadson, 20, Detroit, Mich., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Thomas Matthew Glover, 22, Gallipolis Ferry, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Stella Dawn Turner, 35, Ashton, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Deshawn L. Kelley, 22, Columbus, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy; obstructing. Jason Daniel Combs, 30, Leon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Jody Thomas Stewart, 29, Letart, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; driving revoked, DUI related. Robert Lewis Stewart, 56, Henderson, delivery of a controlled substance. Rufus Anthony Wright, III, 27, Gallipolis, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Nevada M. Harris, 22, Leon, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy.

Mark Lee Reiter, 43, Mason, kidnapping; malicious assault; sexual assault in the 2nd degree, 4 counts; sexual abuse in the 1st degree, 2 counts; destruction of property; domestic battery; domestic assault. Jason James Higginbotham, 40, Eleanor, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; drive suspended, 1st offense; improper registration. Paul Larry Smith, Jr., 46, Long Bottom, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts. Randall Scott Deweese, 30, Point Pleasant, entry of a building other than a dwelling; transferring stolen goods; conspiracy. Nicole DeWeese, 27, Leon, transferring stolen goods; conspiracy. Terry Thomas Doss, 47, Glenwood, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; delivery of a controlled substance. Terry Thomas Doss, 47, Glenwood, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; conspiracy. Terry Thomas Doss, 47, Glenwood, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; driving while revoked, DUI related, 3rd or subsequent offense; fleeing from officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference to safety of others; fleeing from officer on foot. Victoria Levingston, 36, Glenwood, operate or attempt to operate a clandestine drug laboratory; conspiracy. Ariscelene Fowler, 63, Glenwood, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 5 counts; illegal disposal of solid waste. Timothy Templeton, 51, Gallipolis Ferry, malicious assault.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

