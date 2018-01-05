Mason Council reviewing town ordinances

MASON — A number of town ordinances are in the process of being amended and updated, it was announced at the most recent meeting of the Mason Town Council.

Council members went over changes they are wanting to make to the following ordinances: junk, refuse, and weeds; abandoned vehicles; dilapidated buildings; and animals (leash and noise). Once the ordinances are revised, they will be sent to the town attorney for approval before a final vote is taken.

Police Chief Rich Gilkey reported at the meeting that Officer Sierra Carmichael is scheduled to report to the police academy on Monday. Upon graduation, Gilkey said she will be the first female in the county to have completed the course.

The chief also presented council with the police report for December, noting the department answered a total of 123 calls, and told members that he is anticipating the donation of a car soon from another police agency.

The council voted to change the spending policy for the mayor, police chief, and water supervisor. Previously, all three were permitted to spend up to $500 without council approval. Members voted Thursday to limit the spending to $500 each quarter, and only for everyday, necessary items.

In an earlier meeting, the council:

Discussed beer and garbage trucks parking on the sidewalks and breaking them down;

Received a letter for the upcoming sewer improvement project, stating the first payment will be Jan. 31;

Tabled a restroom renovation project for the town hall after estimates came in at over $24,000;

Agreed to keep medical insurance the same for 2018, with the town paying 100 percent of the premiums for employees; and,

Tabled the purchase of a new truck for the water department.

Attending were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager, and Sharon Kearns.

The next meeting will be Jan. 18 at noon.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

