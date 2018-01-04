Senior activities to focus on wellness

MASON COUNTY — Health and wellness will be the theme of January activities at Mason County’s two senior citizen centers.

Seniors at the Gene Salem Center in Point Pleasant will learn about chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or “COPD,” on Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Making the presentation will be Frank Bibbee, Jr. of Amedysis.

On Jan. 16, wellness checks and blood pressure screenings will be taken at 10:30 a.m. by representatives of the Arbors. Sara Gore of Holzer Health Systems will also give a health presentation on Jan. 30 at 10:30 a.m.

A Veterans Administration representative will visit the Point Pleasant center on Jan. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. The seniors will enjoy a movie and popcorn on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.

Regular activities each week are bingo on Mondays and Fridays, the Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service on Thursdays. All begin at 10 a.m.

Healthy Steps exercise classes will be the featured activity at the Mason Senior Center in January. The classes are held each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Other activities in Mason will be bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., and music and church services on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Lunches are served at each location on weekdays at 11:30 a.m.

Both centers, along with the Mason County Action Group (MCAG) business office, will be closed Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

MCAG Executive Director Renae Riffle said senior centers will be closed when Mason County Schools are closed due to inclement weather. Closings are announced on local radio and television stations and the MCAG Facebook page. The business office will be open unless weather conditions create unsafe conditions for staff, Riffle added.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

