Doolittle reappointed as commission president

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission met for the first time in the new year on Tuesday, reappointing Commissioner Tracy Doolittle as its president.

Doolittle will continue as president with Sam Nibert voted as president pro-tem for 2018. All votes were unanimous with Commissioner Rick Handley also in attendance and voting.

Board of equalization meetings were also set as follows: 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Feb. 1, 5, 8, 13, 15 and 9-9:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the commission meeting room.

County Clerk Diana Cromley announced a need to move some voting precincts for the May primary and November general election. Due to the building no longer being available, the precincts which had been casting ballots at Southside Community Center, will now do so at the 4-H dining hall. Also, due to the Mason County Library Board voting to close the Hannan Library, voters in this precinct will now vote at Hannan Junior/Senior High School. (More on the decision to close the Hannan Library in an upcoming edition.) Commissioners approved the precinct changes.

Commissioners said they had received the resignations of Dog Warden Gary Trout and Mason County Animal Shelter Manager Betty Neville, effective Jan. 15, due to other employment opportunities. Commissioners said staff remain scheduled to feed and care for the animals. It was also noted the shelter has several cats in need of adoption, according to County Administrator John Gerlach.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

