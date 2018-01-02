Center offers options for indoor walking, skating

NEW HAVEN — With the beginning of the new year comes a pledge by many adults for more exercise and better health. For children, it means months of being cooped up in the house due to inclement weather conditions.

The Town of New Haven is taking measures to help in both situations by way of the town’s community center.

The center, located at 104 Butler Street, is now open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The building provides protection and warmth from the elements for those adults wanting to walk for exercise.

The town council recently had the heat repaired in the building for the walkers’ comfort. Benches are available around the interior walls for resting, or to enjoy a self-provided snack.

For youth, the community center will open for roller skating on Jan. 19 and continue every Friday evening through March 9, according to Bernita Allen, volunteer community center manager.

Allen said weather permitting, skating will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $3 per person to enter, regardless of if they are skating or not. Children ages six years and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The center has approximately 90 pairs of skates and roller blades. Many of those were purchased last year through grants and local donations, Allen said. Skaters are also welcome to bring their own skates, although “heelys” are not allowed.

Concessions will be sold each week during skating times.

Anyone wanting additional information can call the New Haven Town Hall at 304-882-3203.