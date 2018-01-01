New Haven to switch internet providers

NEW HAVEN — A switch in internet and telephone providers will save money for the Town of New Haven, after council members approved the move at a recent meeting.

Service will be changed from Frontier to Suddenlink, and will save the municipality between $500 and $600 annually. Internet speed will be increased, as well, according to a Suddenlink representative who attended the meeting.

It was announced that the community center will once again be open for the public to walk in during the winter months. The center will be open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Councilman Matt Shell said the heat has also been repaired recently for the walkers’ comfort.

In other action, the council:

Increased the fee for returned checks from $12 to $35;

Agreed to add a security camera to the town garage;

Held the second and final reading of amendments to the ATV, juvenile curfew, and farm animal ordinances;

Set the holiday schedule for the new year with the same holidays as in 2017, with the addition of the June 12 municipal election day; and,

Answered the question posed by a resident that the final family harboring farm animals was found guilty in municipal court for violating the ordinance, but has since filed an appeal in circuit court.

The council entered into an executive session for personnel, with no action being taken when the regular session resumed.

Attending were Mayor Jerry Spradling, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Jim Elias, George Gibbs, Matt Shell, Grant Hysell and Matt Gregg.

The next meeting will be Jan. 8 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.