For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Dec. 21-Dec. 27: John A. Boggs, 39, Ravenswood, domestic battery, arrested by Sgt. Varian. Gage Hankla, 19, Mason, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Terry B. Myers, II, 24, Gallipolis Ferry, receiving and transferring stolen goods, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Tommy L. Allen, 24, Glenwood, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Gayla Bonecutter, 43, Gallipolis Ferry, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. D’arius C. Franklin, 32, Point Pleasant, violation of home confinement, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Gabriel Hill, 28, Milton, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance times 15, (Klonopin), arrested by Deputy Veith. Edward T. Glenn, 34, Milton, driving while impaired, no operators, arrested by Deputy Veith. Lawrence Kindred, 45, Point Pleasant, DUI third, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Tristan T. Shealey, 38, Middleport, Ohio, driving on suspended third offense, arrested by Lt. Greene.

