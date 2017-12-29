Raising funds for the splash pad

POINT PLEASANT — The City of Point Pleasant is hoping to make a splash in 2018, literally, by financing the splash pad at Krodel Park.

City officials and volunteers have been working on a variety of fundraisers with the next one coming up in January. The splash pad committee has teamed up with Papa John’s Pizza in Gallipolis, Ohio.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m., the splash pad fund will receive 20 percent of all online sales and 10 percent of all other sales from Papa John’s. A similar fundraiser was done for the Krodel Park Playground upgrade project with Papa John’s.

The new splash pad, which will be located next to the playground, will have 19 play features and will be safe for children of all ages.

In addition to monthly fundraisers, this fall the splash pad committee received $3,500 from the Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF) and it was announced the city was in talks with Pleasant Valley Hospital about sponsoring a component of the splash pad. Over $32,000 was last reported in the fund. A previous estimate for the construction of the splash pad was around $69,000, total.

Memorial bricks are also being sold for the project.

Mayor Brian Billings has said he hopes to see actual construction begin on the project in the spring.

The splash pad project has a Facebook page for those wishing to participate in the fundraisers or stop by the municipal building for more information.

