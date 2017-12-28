Looking ahead to 2018 primary

POINT PLEASANT — The primary election set for May 8, 2018 will see two county offices up for grabs as well as three seats on the Mason County Board of Education.

County Clerk Diana Cromley and her staff report the following county and local offices will be up for reelection:

A seat on the Mason County Commission currently held by Commission President Tracy Doolittle will be up. Those running for this seat must live in magisterial districts 1 or 2, as districts 3 and 4 are currently represented by Commissioners Rick Handley and Sam Nibert, respectively. Seats occupied by Handley and Nibert are not up for reelection in 2018. County commissioners are elected to six-year terms and candidates must make it through the primary and win the general election in November.

After the retirement of former Mason County Circuit Clerk Bill Withers, Suzi Caldwell, a long-time employee in the circuit clerk’s office was appointed to that position on July 1. In order to serve out Withers’ unexpired term, Caldwell or any other candidates, will need to win in the primary, as well as the general election. This term ends in 2022 as circuit clerks are also elected to six-year terms. Withers was reelected in 2016.

There will be three seats up for grabs on the Mason County Board of Education, including those currently occupied by Dale Shobe, Greg Fowler and Jared Billings. Shobe and Fowler are in district 2 while Billings is in district 4. There can be no more than two candidates elected from the same district. Not up for reelection are School Board Members Rhonda Tennant and Meagan Bonecutter. Tennant is from district 1 while Bonecutter is from district 3. Candidates running for the board of education will be elected on May 8, 2018 and begin their terms on July 1, 2018. These are four-year terms.

Conservation District Supervisor and Executive Committee members will also be decided this spring.

The candidate filing period is Jan. 8 – Jan. 27, 2018. Cromley said for those wishing to file early, they may do so with cash or a money order, only. The last day of the filing period is on a Saturday and though her office isn’t open that day, Cromley said as long as the filing documents (complete with payment) are postmarked by Jan. 27, they will be accepted.

For more information on filing fees or other questions, contact Cromley’s office at 304-675-1997.

More on state races in an upcoming edition.

Pictured is a busy Mason County Courthouse on an election night. The spring primary is on May 8, 2018 with the candidate filing period set for Jan. 8 – Jan. 27, 2018. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/12/web1_11.9-PPR-County.jpg Pictured is a busy Mason County Courthouse on an election night. The spring primary is on May 8, 2018 with the candidate filing period set for Jan. 8 – Jan. 27, 2018.

County, board of education races set

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.