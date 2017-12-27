‘Jingle All the Way 5K’ opens race series

OHIO VALLEY — Runners and walkers recently gathered together dressed in festive holiday wear to participate in a 5k.

The first race of the River City Runners Race series, The Jingle All the Way 5K, was held on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va.

The first place male and first place female participants of age groups 13 and under, 14-20, 21-29, 30-44, 45-59, and 60 and over were awarded stockings filled with Christmas goodies. The overall male and overall female participants received stockings filled with Christmas goodies along with a special Christmas surprise.

The overall male participant of the race was Cody Ridgway with a time of 23:04 and the overall female participant was Mallory Johnson with a time of 26:08.

The first place male for the 13 and under age group was Riley Lanham with a time of 35:17 and the first place female was Emily Buckley with no recorded time.

The first place male for the 14-20 age group was Kyle Lawson with a time of 35:17 and the first place female was Mallory Johnson with a time of 26:08.

The first place male for the 21-29 age group was Cody Ridgway with a time of 23:04 and the first place female was Olivia Bevan with a time of 33:09.

The first place male for the 30-44 age group was Nathan Fowler with a time of 24:32 and the first place female was Gabby Sanders with a time of 29:51.

The first place male for the 45-59 age group was Jim Freeman with a time of 25:43 and the first place female was Brenda Scott with a time of 28:16.

The first place male for the 60 and over age group was William Condee with a time of 23:29 and the first place female was Francie Shrimplin with a time of 52:13.

The next race up for the River City Runners Race series will be the Lucky Leprechaun Dash on Mar. 17 at 10 a.m.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

