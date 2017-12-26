A future in graphic design

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Career Center offers several programs to students wanting to experience a simulated work environment and to be creative while doing it.

The graphic design program at the career center is offered to students in grades nine – 12. Graphic design instructor Jeff Wamsley shared the program is two years long and four courses are offered including The Fundamentals of Graphic Design, Fundamentals of Illustration, Graphic Design Applications, and Graphic Illustrations. Wamsley said the program currently has 60 students and each student must do an interview for entrance into the program. He expressed that students do not have to take all four classes offered, they can choose to take one or two classes for a high school art credit if they desire. However, in order to complete the program, students must take all four of the classes.

“You don’t have to be an artist to be in graphic design,” said Wamsley.

Wamsley shared that students of graphic design primarily need an eye for what catches people’s attention. He said his students will put printed designs on shirts for businesses and they make a creative contribution to the Mason County tourism guide yearly. Wamsley added that his completers for this year collaborated with the carpentry program and made a mailbox to be put on Main Street for the children of the community to send their letters to Santa this holiday season.

He shared that his students are very well equipped with technology for learning the skills of graphic design. Wamsley expressed that he does his best to keep all of his students involved in the projects. He said the advanced students typically take the ropes on the projects and guide the younger students.

“I like teaching my students,” said Wamsley. “It gives me a chance to expand on what interests me as well.”

