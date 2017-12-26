Man facing multiple sexual assault, sexual abuse charges

POINT PLEASANT — A Point Pleasant man who was already booked into the Western Regional Jail in November on a charge of sexual abuse in the first degree, is now facing two new cases against him and a total of nine, new additional charges.

According to the Point Pleasant Police Department, last Thursday, Galen R. McGuire, 58, was charged with one count of sexual assault in the third degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, in one case. He was also charged with two counts of sexual assault in the third degree and four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree in an additional case filed last week.

According to Point PD Chief Joe Veith, the case which was opened in November, involves a complaint with one juvenile while the new cases filed last week, involve two different juveniles for a total of three separate juveniles who are alleged victims. All are under the age of 12, Veith said.

McGuire’s bond was set at $75,000 for the charge he was arrested for in November and an additional $100,000 bond was set for the nine new charges he was arrested for last week involving the two, new cases. This means his bond total is $175,000. McGuire appeared before Magistrate Gail Roush for both his arraignments, according to Veith. Veith is also one of the arresting officers and investigators.

Veith said McGuire has been incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail since his arrest in November. Magistrate court records show McGuire waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the case opened in November. This means that case now goes to Mason County Circuit Court for possible, further court proceedings, including possibly being heard by a grand jury. The grand jury meets next month in Mason County. His preliminary hearing in the two, new cases filed last week is Thursday in magistrate court.

If convicted of sexual abuse of the first degree, the penalty for a defendant who is 18 years or older and whose victim is younger than 12 years of age, can include prison for not less than five nor more than 25 years, and fined not less than $1,000 nor more than $25,000.

If convicted of sexual assault of the third degree, the penalty for a defendant can include prison for not less than one year nor more than five years, or fined not more than $10,000 and imprisoned in a state correctional facility not less than one year nor more than five years.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

