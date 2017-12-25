Holzer joins CareSource Health Plan Network

GALLIPOLIS — CareSource and Holzer Health System have reached an agreement to provide quality access to health care for consumers in southeastern Ohio through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

According to a joint press release from CareSource and Holzer, beginning in January 2018, Holzer Health System providers and Holzer Medical Center will accept CareSource Marketplace members seeking health care and physician services. The agreement gives CareSource members access to a wide variety of services available through Holzer Medical Center and through physicians in the Holzer group.

“Holzer Health System is committed to continuing to serve our community in southeastern Ohio with access to a full-spectrum of high quality, convenient care,” said Mike Haynes, MBA, chief financial officer, Holzer Health System.

Michael Canady, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Holzer Health System shared, “We are proud to partner with CareSource, a health plan that joins us in putting patients first, to extend the reach of our care.”

Holzer Health System is a multi-discipline health care system with over 160 providers and 15 locations serving consumers in southeastern Ohio and West Virginia.

According to the release: “A nonprofit health plan with a 28-year history, CareSource continues to invest in the health and well-being of Ohioans through an expanding coverage area and provider network. CareSource serves thousands of members through its Marketplace health care coverage and is the only commercial insurance carrier offering plans on the exchange in Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton counties in Ohio.”

“We are excited to expand our Marketplace network with the addition of Holzer Health System. This alliance provides CareSource members with greater access to more than 15 points of care and a physicians’ network of more than 160 specialty and primary care providers,” said Steve Ringel, president, Ohio market for CareSource.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit nationally recognized as an industry leader in providing member-centric health care coverage. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans. Today, CareSource offers individuals and families’ comprehensive health and life services, including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves more than 1.8 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and works to put health care in reach for those it serves.

About Holzer

Holzer Health System, a not-for-profit entity, is a regional health system consisting of two hospital locations; multiple clinical locations; a dental care facility; long-term care entities; over 160 providers and more than 30 medical specialties and over 2400 employees. The system includes specialized services including Holzer Center for Cancer Care, Holzer Cardiovascular Institute; and Holzer Wound Care Center and receives more than 500,000 patient visits each year. For more information, visit www.holzer.org or call 1-855-4-HOLZER.