Board of education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met this week for its regular meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The Mason County School Board Members in attendance were Dale Shobe, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Greg Fowler, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Recommend the Board approve Shawn Coleman and Kim Napora as approved drivers for the 2017/18 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles.

Recommend the Board approve volunteers from Ashton Elementary, Leon Elementary, New Haven Elementary, and Point Pleasant Primary School, for the 2017/18 school year.

Recommend the Board approve the new Wellness Policy and Child Nutrition Standards Policy.

All in favor: Jared Billings, Dale Shobe, Greg D Fowler, Meagan Bonecutter

Against: Rhonda Tennant

Recommend the Board approve the Agreement to enter into and establish an Educational Services Cooperative, ESC, to be known as Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative, with the Boards of Education of the counties of Lincoln, Mason, Mingo, and Wayne.

Recommend the Board approve Family Medical Leave for Andrew Towner, Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Recommend the Board approve the transfer of Amber Riddle, Grade 3 Teacher, Ashton Elementary, to Grade 2 Teacher, Ashton Elementary, Job #216-211-P, effective 2018/19 school year.

Recommend the Board approve Randi Watson, Substitute Teacher, effective 2017/18 school year.

Recommend the Board approve the resignation of Geraldine Stephens, Custodian, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective December 31, 2017, due to retirement.

Recommend the Board approve the termination of James Hitchcock, General Maintenance/Groundsman/Painter/Licensed HVAC Mechanic, Job #018-012-M, effective December 14, 2017.

Recommend the Board approve the employment of Lurinda Gardner, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, Job #001-057-I, effective December 14, 2017.

Recommend the Board approve the employment of Laura Beatty-Hall, Secretary, Hannan Jr/Sr High, Job #501-601-C, effective December 14, 2017.

Recommend the Board approve to pay Jean Waugh, Aide, Ashton Elementary, the minimum additional pay for dispensing medications for the 2017/18 school year, according to the requirement for WV Code 18-5-22.

Recommend the Board approve the employment of Shawn Coleman, Assistant Varsity Baseball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, Job #501-013-S, effective for the 2017/18 school year.

Recommend the Board approve the placement of Jean Gill, Athletic Assistant, Hannan Jr/Sr High, Job #501-024-S, for the 2017/18 school year. This is an unpaid position.

Recommend the Board approve the employment of Michael Wallace, Jr High Head Girls Basketball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, Job #501-011-S,effective for the 2017/18 school year.

Recommend the Board approve the employment of Eric Doan, 7th Grade Boys Basketball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-116-S, effective for the 2017/18 school year.

Recommend the Board approve the employment of Tad Greathouse, Head Jr High Baseball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-124-S, effective for the 2017/18 school year.

Recommend the Board approve a $600 across-the-board pay raise for all Mason County Board of Education employees, effective July 1, 2018.

Recommend the Board approve the ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check numbers 98714 thru 98778 and Purchase Card check numbers 2191 thru 2194. Total Amount $750,043.10.

Recommend the Board approve check number 98779, to Jared Billings, in the amount of $235.93.

All in Favor: Dale Shobe, Greg D Fowler, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant

Abstain: Jared Billings

Recommend the Board approve check number 98780 to Meagan Bonecutter, in the amount of $251.98.

All in Favor: Jared Billings, Dale Shobe, Greg D Fowler, Rhonda Tennant

Abstain: Meagan Bonecutter

Recommend the Board approve check number 98781 to Dale Shobe, in the amount of $231.65.

All in Favor: Jared Billings, Greg D Fowler, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant

Abstain: Dale Shobe

Recommend the Board change the following locations for the Regular Business Meetings in January and February: January 9, 2017 meeting moved to New Haven Elementary, beginning at 6:00 PM; January 23, 2017 moved to Leon Elementary, beginning at 6:00 PM; February 13, 2017, moved to Ashton Elementary, beginning at 6:00 PM.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 26 at the Mason County Board of Education Office.