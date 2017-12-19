Commission talks risk assessment, holiday hours

POINT PLEASANT — At the most recent meeting of the Mason County Commission, commissioners welcomed a risk control consultant to speak on behalf of his organization, discussed the county’s holiday work schedule and the bill for the recent general election.

Mike Rezac, West Virginia Counties Risk Pool consultant, discussed with commissioners the training seminars that are offered through WVCoRP. They offer human resources training and law enforcement training to name a few programs. WVCoRP can offer deputies continuing education courses. Commissioner Rick Handley asked Rezac if the WVCoRP can make policy manual templates as they are in need of new templates. Rezac told Handley he will send templates to County Administrator John Gerlach for the commissioners to review.

County Clerk Diane Cromley presented a bill for the recent general election that Commissioners Handley, Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle signed. The cost of the bill was $43,424.31.

Gerlach shared that he visited the bank to finalize two 911 vehicles that can be financed over a four-year period. The new vehicles will be replacing the previous payments of the old vehicles. He reminded the commissioners about changing the Dec. 28 meeting to Dec. 27. Nibert made a motion to change the Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. meeting to Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. All of the commissioners were in favor.

Gerlach expressed that during the next few weeks there will be notes on the doors indicating office hours. The court house will be closed in the afternoon for Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.

Commissioners also welcomed Mason County Fair Queen Jordan Muncy who stopped by the commission meeting to visit.

