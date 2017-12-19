A Merry Christmas at the museum

The West Virginia State Farm Museum’s annual Christmas light show went dark for the season on Sunday. Open this year from Dec. 8 – 17, the show boasted over one million lights and was free to the public. It was the last big event of the season for the museum which will return with activities in the spring.

