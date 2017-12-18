For the record

Receives indictments

The following individuals from Mason County recently received indictments from the Gallia County Grand Jury which met in December, according to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren:

Jonathan R. Young, age 33, of New Haven, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Christopher J. Arrington, age 38, of New Haven, one count of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Zachary A. Henry, age 26, of Gallipolis Ferry, one count of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for Manufacture of Methamphetamine, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree.

Franklin S. Salyers, age 49, of Point Pleasant, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Sobriety checkpoint

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department, with support of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 22. The checkpoint will be operational between the hours of approximately 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The checkpoint will be in the 400-block of Viand Street, Point Pleasant. Officers will be briefly stopping all traffic at the checkpoint, and will distribute informational brochures as well as checking drivers for signs of intoxication. All efforts will be made to ensure that the flow of traffic remains constant and the inconvenience to motorists is minimized. The checkpoint is a statewide campaign funded through a grant funded by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program in order to reduce the number of alcohol-related deaths on America’s Highways. For additional information please contact Checkpoint Coordinator’s Sheriff Greg Powers and Cpl. J.R. Gilley, Mason County Sheriff’s Department, 525 Main Street, Point Pleasant.

