The season of giving

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital has raised over $1,200 worth of monetary donations for two seasonal charities.

Point Pleasant’s Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant and Toys For Kids Advocate Brandy Sweeney recently received the donations on behalf of their respective charities – the fire department’s Christmas food baskets and Mason County Toys for Kids.

“We have big hearted employees,” said Glen Washington, Pleasant Valley Hospital CEO. Washington shared that he was so grateful of how hard his staff worked to give such a generous donation. He expressed this is how Pleasant Valley is saying Merry Christmas to the community.

Tracy Call, director of marketing and community relations, said Washington had heard about the Point Pleasant Fire Department’s Christmas Food Baskets and the Toys for Kids organization and believed it would be a nice opportunity to give back to the community he and his staff care for year long via donations to these charities. Call shared that Washington gave the Pleasant Valley staff two weeks to raise the money and the outcome was described as impressive.

Bryant said the Point Pleasant Fire Department Food Basket program is a community-funded project. He shared that it is great to know the community is behind their efforts of giving to those in need during the Christmas season.

Sweeney commented on how wonderful it was that the largest employer in the city was helping out their community in such a capacity. She expressed that each year the cost of toys rise and receiving donations such as these is how local charities keep going. Sweeney said one of the best parts about living in this city is the natural tendency of people wanting to step up and help.

