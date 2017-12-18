Career Center opens the ‘door’ to decorate

POINT PLEASANT — The staff and students at the Mason County Career Center were in competition to win a unique trophy during a holiday competition.

The Career Center recently held its second annual Door Decorating Contest. The decorating began on Nov. 28 and all classrooms that were participating had to have their decorating finished by 3 p.m. on Dec. 8. The winning door’s classroom received a homemade trophy from the drafting/HVAC teacher Stephen Richardson and recognition was given to the second and third place winners. The winners were as follows: third place went to the business and marketing class, second place went to the therapeutic services class, and first place went to the graphic design class.

“We were trying to involve the kids in something fun,” said Principal Cheryl Moore.

Moore, along with the coordinators of the contest Korie Burns and Carla King, said all of the children who were involved enjoyed the contest. Moore added the teachers gained an added sense of camaraderie through joyful banter during the contest.

Burns and King shared that last year’s participants had no rules to follow, so they decided to instill rules for judging this year. Each participating classroom had to keep their decorations in the main hallways, to not exceed the dimensions of the door/wall space specified while decorating, to attach all decorations being judged to the door/wall space specified, to decorate their door/wall space in relation to their class, and lastly to not use any spray snow.

Fourteen classrooms participated this year and four judges from outside of the school came in to judge. Along with following the set rules, the classrooms were judged on creativity, visual appearance, originality, and craftsmanship.

Burns and King tallied the scores of the four judges to decide on the winning classroom’s door. They expressed the contest was a way for the students to have fun while promoting the programs offered at Mason County Career Center.

