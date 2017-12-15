Gathering in remembrance 50 years later : Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony

Mason County Commission President Tracy Doolittle and Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings unveil an artistic rendering of a flood wall mural which will be placed on the flood wall panel where the Silver Bridge entered at 6th Street.

Ruth and Martha Fout ring a bell as the names of each victim lost in the Silver Bridge Disaster is read by Mayor Brian Billings and displayed on the video monitors.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, III, speaks at the Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony hosted by the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Brandye Hendrickson, the acting administrator for the Federal Highway Administration, speaks on highway safety at the event.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito speaks at the event held inside a tent along 6th Street near the bridge site.

From left, Annie and Steve Chapman, Micheal Chirico, deputy chief of staff for U.S. Congressman Evan Jenkins, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Tom Smith, the secretary for the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

A member of the West Virginia National Guard participates in presenting and retiring the colors.

Attendees to the event bow their heads in prayer.

A closer look at the proposed flood wall mural.

Mayor Brian Billings reads the names of those lost in the Silver Bridge tragedy while Martha and Ruth Fout ring a bell following each name.

Members of the West Virginia National Guard at the event.

The West Virginia National Guard band plays The National Anthem.

Those attending the reception held at Trinity UM Church’s community building screened a film about the Silver Bridge Disaster put together by the West Virginia Department of Highways.

Steve and Annie Chapman perform “The Silver Bridge.”

