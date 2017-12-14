Vietnam vets to hold informational meeting, dinner

OHIO VALLEY — Local chapters and districts of the Vietnam Veterans of America will be presenting veterans issues and concerns and discussing the benefits of joining a veterans group at a free meal at Golden Corral Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. in Gallipolis, Ohio.

The dinner is a collaboration between chapters from Huntington, W.Va., and local Gallia chapters.

“Ron Wroblewski came to us several weeks ago and invited our chapter to come to a dinner with our spouses and he had been given a sum of money to do a project for a drive to increase the number of Vietnam veteran memberships (in the area),” said Larry Marr. “We said we would work with him with our chapter.”

Marr said the goal of the coming event is to work with other Vietnam veterans and encourage them to join local VVA groups and show veterans the advantages of belonging with such groups.

“We want to bring them into our membership because a number of them need some guidance on how to apply for veterans’ benefits they may not have looked into yet,” said Marr. “There’s still a lot of problems with Vietnam vets and Agent Orange contact. We think this is going to be a good way to do that and our veteran group does a lot of community service within the region and we want to keep that going.”

Marr said the area VVA groups hold the dinner as a means of celebrating the season by giving back to veterans in a variety of ways.

Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214 form to apply for potential membership. Eligibility requirements recognize veterans in active duty between Feb. 28, 1961 and May 7, 1975.

“It will be good for veterans and help with the community too because some of this money will be turned back over to needy organizations,” said Marr. “There was money present to do that and we thought this would be a good thing to do and help our membership.”

