For the record

Pair accused of sexual assault appears in court

Two people who were each charged with 252 counts of sexual assault in the first degree, recently appeared in Mason County Magistrate Court for preliminary hearings. Roger A. Ray, 32 and Ariel D. Prince, 26, both appeared before Magistrate Gail Roush this week. Following the hearings, Roush found probable cause to move the cases on to Mason County Circuit Court for possible, further court proceedings. This could include the case being heard by a grand jury which convenes for the first time in 2018 in January. Preliminary hearings do not determine guilt, they determine if there is probable cause to believe that an offense has been committed. Both Ray and Prince remain incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail, each with $750,000, cash-only bonds. The victim in the case is reportedly a juvenile, according to law enforcement. The Mason County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

