Hannan recognized for grad rate

ASHTON — A local high school has increased their graduation rate from 62 percent to 97 percent within nine years.

Hannan High School representatives have been invited by the West Virginia Department of Education to attend a reception on Jan. 12, 2018 at 9 a.m. in Charleston to be recognized for the school’s graduation rate. Hannan is one of 68 schools in West Virginia being honored. Karen Oldham, principal of Hannan, shared this is her high school’s third year to be invited. Oldham, along with select staff and community members, will be attending the event.

“I firmly believe that no student should ever drop out, so simply said, I have never signed a withdraw,” said Oldham. “As the principal of Hannan, it is critical to have all students graduate and be prepared for college and career readiness as our students positively grow into productive citizens. I am very proud of our students, staff, and the community support as we foster positive growth and development with opportunities for all students to succeed.”

Oldham has been principal of Hannan since 2009 and when she began the school was at a 62 percentile on graduation. She shared that she began giving students recognition who excelled in attendance, academics, and attitude. Oldham expressed that she focuses on keeping all of her students interested in pursuing their post secondary options. Hannan offers SAT and ACT prep and support, work based and clinical opportunities, counseling towards career and job fairs, college fairs, scholarship support, internships, and academic programs such as High Achieving Talented Students (HATS) and GEAR UP to their students.

“We also have a strong leadership team and cohesive staff and mentor program,” said Oldham.

She shared she is honored and proud of her high school. Oldham said her staff strives as a team to keep all of their students in school and persistently encourages the students’ ongoing efforts towards graduation.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/12/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-12.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.