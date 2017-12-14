Collecting canned food and a little pie

POINT PLEASANT — The fifth and sixth grade classes at a local elementary school recently collected over 500 cans for their food drive. Pies were also involved.

Beth Kapp, Roosevelt Elementary fifth grade teacher, and Susan Pyles, Roosevelt Elementary sixth grade teacher, put their students on a mission this year of collecting canned food for the Jackson Avenue Baptist Church’s food pantry.

“We made a bet with the kids whichever class collected the most cans got to pie the opposite grades teacher,” said Kapp.

Kapp shared that the fifth and sixth grade classes are downstairs in what Kapp calls the, “Roosevelt Den.” She expressed they keep the upper grades separated from the younger grades as they are trying to inspire and energize their students in their own individual way.

“Ms. Pyles and myself thought we could use this as a way to reinforce our monthly character trait of citizenship,” said Kapp.

According to Kapp, this was the first year the fifth and sixth grade has held a food drive. Kapp said she and Pyles decided to donate to the Jackson Avenue Baptist Church’s food pantry as the pastor’s wife is a coworker and they had heard the food pantry was in need of some extra donations. The food drive began on Nov. 1 and lasted until Dec. 11. Kapp shared how she and Pyles noticed the collection becoming so extensive that they decided to change the guidelines – if the children collected at least 400 cans they could pie both herself and Pyles.

“My heart was so overwhelmed as I watched 540 cans of food get stacked along our halls,” said Kapp.

She expressed that her students never cease to amaze her and that since this food drive was so successful she and Pyles already have future wagers for two more food drives coming up for two different organizations.

Roosevelt elementary sixth grade students with their cans. Roosevelt fifth grade students with their cans. Students getting to pie teachers Beth Kapp and Susan Pyles.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

