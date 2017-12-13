For the record

Mason County Special Investigation Unit

On Wednesday, the Mason County Special Investigation Unit (SIU) reported arresting four individuals with the arrests stemming from an investigation led by the SIU. Also assisting in the investigation were troopers with the Mason County Post of the West Virginia State Police.

Arrested in a parking lot in the 300-block of Third Street in Point Pleasant were: Lesley Hall, 42, Gallipolis Ferry, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin. SIU officers report Hall was also arrested for being a fugitive wanted out of Meigs County, Ohio. Sarah E. Allbaugh, 29, New Haven, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Jody T. Stewart, 29, New Haven, charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Shawna M. Stubbe, 35, Erie, Pa., charged with possession of a controlled substance, suboxone. The four were transported to the Western Regional Jail were they remained incarcerated as of Wednesday night.

The SIU consists of personnel from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and Point Pleasant Police Department. A total of eight arrests have been made as a result of investigations by the SIU in just under two months.

