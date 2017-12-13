‘An evening with Santa’ returns to PVH

POINT PLEASANT — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making their return to Pleasant Valley Hospital.

This evening (Thursday) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., PVH will be hosting its annual event, “An Evening with Santa and Mrs. Claus” in the main lobby.

Tracy Call, director of marketing in community relations and volunteer services, said this has been a long standing event for 20 years. The event is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to enjoy complimentary cookies and hot cocoa. Call shared the children attending the event can write a personal letter to Santa on what they would like for Christmas, they can have their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and they will be given a handmade stuffed animal made by the Pleasant Valley Hospital Auxiliary.

“Christmas is always a special time for everyone,” said Call.

She shared how blessed she feels to help bring excitement to the children. Call expressed Christmas is fundamentally about seeing a children’s eyes sparkle with holiday joy. She said each year around 275 children from Meigs, Mason, and Gallia counties come out to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and she anticipates the same turn out for this year.

Call also shared that last year The Kitchen Table, a committee inside the PVH auxiliary, handed out food baskets at the event. According to Call, the food baskets were a hit, therefore, they decided to have the food baskets again this year. She said The Kitchen Table, along with PVH employees, pulled together dinner items such as ham, potatoes, and other various vegetables to provide a family with the staple items for a Christmas dinner. Call shared there will be 125 baskets made and will be offered to the families attending the event.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

