For the record

Four-alarm house fire reported

The Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1900-block of North Main Street in Point Pleasant. Point Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant said the fire appears to have been a dryer fire which began near the back of the home and spread, causing extensive damage to the residence. Though the home was occupied at the time the fire began no one was injured. Bryant said assisting on this call were firefighters with the Gallipolis, Mason and Flatrock fire departments. Windy conditions and exposure to frigid temperatures, along with the area containing homes which were only about six feet apart resulted in calls for mutual aid, Bryant said. Firefighters were on scene until around 5:45 p.m. that same evening.

