New murals appear on the flood wall

POINT PLEASANT — New murals have recently appeared across the flood wall.

Towards the end of September, muralist Robert Dafford began a project painting two new murals across the flood wall behind the post office and Lowe Hotel.

Dafford resides in Lafayette, La., but has been painting large scale works of art in the U.S., France, Belgium, England, and Canada since 1970. He has been working with Main Street Point Pleasant since 2003. The two murals Dafford is currently painting depict Chief Cornstalk of the Shawnee tribe and Colonel Andrew Lewis of the Virginia militia who were the key combatants during the Battle of Point Pleasant. The cost of both murals totals $2,200 and they should be finished by this spring.

“I think the murals are top attractants of Point Pleasant and tell a lot about our history,” said Charles Humphreys, Main Street Point Pleasant executive director.

These new additions of art go along with Dafford’s other murals which are located along the flood wall facing the Ohio River. The new murals are at the entrance to Fourth Street, facing Main Street.

According to Humphreys, the murals of the city attract downtown visitors to the riverfront and are good for the community. He shared that many visitors have told him the murals make Point Pleasant more attractive compared to other small cities.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

