For the record

Mason Police Department

MASON — Three arrests were made recently by the Mason Police Department, including an alleged embezzlement.

Zachary Franklin Imboden, 29, of Middleport, Ohio, was arrested Thursday for felony embezzlement that allegedly took place at Tobacco King in Mason.

Sgt. Colton McKinney said Imboden was an employee at Tobacco King when the embezzlement reportedly took place. He is believed to have taken $2,616.67 from the business during November and December, although additional records are being examined prior to November, McKinney added.

Imboden was taken before Magistrate Gail Roush, where bond was set at $10,000. Imboden posted the bail, according to McKinney.

A second arrest was made Thursday evening when Patrolman Kendall Roush arrested Jesse Dudley, 28, of Mason on a domestic battery charge, following an alleged altercation at Third and Brown streets.

The final arrest was made Dec. 4. Sgt. McKinney said he received a call from Walmart for an alleged shoplifting. When McKinney arrived, he arrested Randall Scott Hall, 34, of Mason, on a fugitive of justice warrant from Erie, Pennsylvania. Hall was wanted in Erie for reportedly receiving stolen property. He is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Mason Police Chief Rich Gilkey and Officer Sierra Carmichael were involved in a high speed chase Thursday around 3:30 p.m., that led to the arrest of Dennis Weakland of Mantua, Ohio.

Weakland was wanted for aggravated robbery in Ohio, and was allegedly driving a stolen car. Gilkey and Carmichael, as well as deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department pursued Weakland to the Jackson County line. Ripley police were finally able to stop Weakland after placing spike strips across the roadway.

Mason officers are currently investigating a recent breaking and entering at the Wahama Band Booster concession stand on the school property. Two juveniles are suspects in the case, with Patrolman Kendall Roush as the investigating officer.