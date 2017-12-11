River City Runners to begin new season

OHIO VALLEY —The River City Runners will begin their 2017-18 race series this weekend in Mason County.

The Jingle All the Way 5K will be held on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, West Virginia. Race day registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. being $25 per entry. Participants can preregister online for $20 and t-shirts will be given to the first 50 entrants.

“My involvement with this group has been a combination of passions and has been a labor of love,” said River City Runners member Renee Stewart. “We hope that we’re inspiring the community to get moving and join us. We also hope to exemplify the power that this community has to make a difference.”

Stewart shared the group’s goal this year is to raise $15,000 for the American Cancer Society and to encourage new members of the community to join them. Last season group members Jamie Bailey, Maurisa Baker, Nathan Becker, Susan Eason, Jessica Holliday, Brian Howard, Nathan Jeffers, Haley Kennedy, Mike Kennedy, Amy Perrin, Lara Perrin, Emma Perrin, Holly Raffle, Deanna Swartz, Jake Swindell, Monica Turner, and Stewart traveled to Columbus to participate in the C2C race. The C2C is a two day, 131 mile race from Columbus to Cincinnati in which proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. The group raised $14,000.

“The way the club works is to just pool ideas and resources between our members,” said Stewart. “There is no one person that is the driving force. We all realize that this is bigger than us and and we’re so proud to be a part of it.”

The tentative dates for the race series for their 2017-18 season are as follows: Jingle All the Way 5K — Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.; Lucky Leprechaun Dash — Mar. 17 at 10 a.m.; Super Hero 5K — May 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Big Bend Blues Dash 5K — July 28 at 8:30 a.m.; JJ Gray 5K — Aug. 10 at 9:00 p.m.; Keep Your Fork 5K — Nov. 24 10 a.m. The Princess and Pirate 5K is still to be announced.

For those who wish to donate to this race series or become a participant may visit http://rivercityrunners1.com.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.