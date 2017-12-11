Mason Council approves contract amendments

MASON — Amendments to extend the lengths of two contracts to include a new water project were signed when the Mason Town Council met recently.

A contract with Region II Planning and Development was lengthened, as well as an engineering contract with Triad Engineers, according to Mayor Donna Dennis. Both were extended for the purpose of a project in the Clifton area that will place a new main water line in one section of the unincorporated town. Cathy Elliott of Region II attended the meeting.

A public hearing for, and final reading of, a bond ordinance for the upcoming wastewater upgrade project were held during the meeting, as well. There were no residents speaking either for or against at the public hearing, the mayor said. Also present for the hearing was Attorney John Stump of Steptoe & Johnson.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to open an account at City National Bank specifically for the wastewater upgrade project;

Discussed amending several town ordinances, including the grass, trash and debris ordinance, animal leash law, and Business and Occupation tax ordinance;

Voted to increase the police department secretary’s pay by 50 cents per hour;

Requested that Supervisor Aaron Woolard contact the state to determine if the town can fix a drainage problem on a state road;

Contacted the lone company who presented estimates for restroom renovations at the town hall with changes; and,

Announced the Riverbend Arts Council members of Meigs County will be judging the Christmas lighting contest, open to town residents.

The next meeting will be Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m.

Attending were Mayor Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns, and Ricky Kearns.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

