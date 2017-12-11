Sounds of the Season

MASON — Over $1,000 will be added to the coffers of the “Kids for Christmas” program, after the Bend Area C.A.R.E. Christmas Concert was held Sunday afternoon at Wahama High School.

Proceeds from the event go to help less fortunate children have a brighter holiday, with the Bend Area C.A.R.E. organization providing them with gifts and food.

Participating in the concert were nearly 200 students from the Wahama Choir, New Haven Elementary Fifth and Sixth Grade Band, New Haven Elementary Choir, Wahama Concert Band, piano students, and the Wahama Visual Art Department.

Piano recitals were given by Aaron Beard, Hayley Hazelwood, Carson Gibbs, Garrett Johnson, Alivia Grigsby, Ava Stewart and Kylee Johnson. Karly Johnson presented a ukulele solo. They are all music students under the direction of Rachel Reynolds.

The art department presented a slide show of student work during the transitions of the various groups entering and exiting the stage. Artworks were also set up in the foyer outside of the gymnasium.

The visual art department is under the direction of Susan Parrish, teacher. Assisting her were students Grace Haddox, Camryn Tyree, and Reese Roush.

Musical selections by the choirs and bands ranged from the traditional, like “The Holly and the Ivy,” to the more contemporary, such as “A Pentatonix Christmas Medley,” to the fun, including “School of Reindeer.”

High school choir soloists were Jacob Rollins, Haley King, and Adriana Boswell. A mixed group of Boswell, King, Emily Mattox, and Jessica Dangerfield was also featured. The high school band had soloists, as well, including Carl Sayre on trumpet, Skylar Day on bass clarinet, and Sophia Russell on baritone saxophone.

The elementary choir members performed “Hark, Hear the Bells” as one of their selections. Bell ringers were Lillian Bowles, Mary Claire Brinker, Katie Cullen, Carson Gibbs, Raegan Johnson, Anna Bella Mankin, Kate Reynolds, and Phoebe Richardson.

Directing the musical groups are Rachel Reynolds, high school choir; Emily Hall, high school and elementary school bands; and Kimberly Bond, elementary choir. Mary Beth Norman accompanied the high school choir on piano.

Concert raises funds for Bend Area C.A.R.E.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

