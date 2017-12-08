For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Dec. 3 – Dec.7: David T. Raike, 24, Point Pleasant, second offense DUI, arrested by Deputy Veith. Travis D. Clark, 29, Point Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver times two, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Morgan K. Ahrens, 24, Stow, Ohio, possession of stolen vehicle, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Mary Wamsley, 39, Point Pleasant, worthless check warrant, arrested by Sgt. Varian. Jerold A. Fugate, 55, Milton, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Joshua Kropka, 32, Mason, domestic battery warrant, domestic assault warrant, violation of protective order warrant, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Justin M. Jordan, 33, Mason, escape from home confinement, arrested by Lt. Greene. Lonnie A. Sayre, 53, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell.

