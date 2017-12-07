Clothes and food pantry serves community

POINT PLEASANT — One local church is offering a food and clothes pantry to the community every Wednesday.

The Presbyterian Church in Point Pleasant opens their doors to the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday for access to a food and clothes pantry. The clothes pantry is available to Mason County residents exclusively and a family may visit once a month. Volunteers ask for the family to sign in and include the number of members in their family to supply them with an accurate amount of clothing they need. The food pantry is available to Mason County residents exclusively and families may visit every other month as the amount of food they receive is good for 4 to 5 meals for the entire family. Volunteers ask for a form of I.D. and proof of address for those receiving food donations. If a caseworker or volunteer is picking up for a shut in it is asked they bring the individuals’ I.D. who is receiving the donation.

“We have an amazing ministry,” said Pam Lambert, co-chair of the church’s Service Committee. “It’s a small congregation, but once someone volunteers, it snowballs.” Pam Lambert shared that volunteering for the church is so much a part of her life and great blessing.

The clothes and food pantry is not government funded, but ran completely on donations. Pam Lambert shared that local business, organizations, clubs, and schools give great support. She said they have around six volunteers help on a typical Wednesday, but other volunteers are willing to jump in when called.

Donna Lambert, co-chair of the church’s Service Committee, said the clothing pantry started around 30 years ago and the food pantry started around 20 years ago. Pam Lambert shared that the clothing pantry began in the corner of the church and has now grown into its own room. Donna Lambert shared the food pantry stemmed from the Christmas baskets they would hand out for the holiday season. She suggested they begin giving out food donations once a month and donations flooded into the church.

“We didn’t plan the food pantry, God did,” said Donna Lambert.

The Presbyterian church tries to hold community events quarterly including their Easter Egg hunt in Spring, the Street Carnival before school begins, the Thanksgiving dinner, and currently they have their angel tree and an adopt a family project. The service committee of the church reaches out to local schools to find four to five families in need of assistance for the holidays. They provide the entire family with gifts, two weeks worth of food, cleaning supplies, and paper products.

Donations for the clothes and food pantry can be given on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a blessing box outside of the church is always open to the community.

Clothes and food pantry volunteers Genia Williams, Donna Lambert, Pam Lambert, and George Dowell.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

