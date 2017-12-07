Choirs prepares for Christmas concert

POINT PLEASANT — The local junior high school and high school choirs will be providing holiday vocal entertainment for the community.

The Point Pleasant Junior/ Senior High School will be having their annual choir concert on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Choir director, Crystal Hendricks advises guests to arrive early for optimal seating. The concert will feature the junior high school choir, the high school choir, the honor choir, a pianist, and a live band. The event is free to the public, but at the end of program a collection will be open for the charity Shop with a Cop.

“They are the most talented group I’ve had,” said Hendricks.

Hendricks has been the director of the junior high and high school choirs for four years. She shared that when she began the program had around 100 members and now the program has 268 members being her largest group so far.

To begin the evening, a high school pianist will play the Peanuts theme song, “Linus and Lucy.”

Next to perform will be the honor choir. The honor choir is comprised of 20 high school students who must audition for their entrance into the choir. They will be performing, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” and “Famine.” The honor choir has recently been performing around the community for local businesses and churches.

Following, the junior high school choir will perform, “Run, Rudolph, Run,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and, “All I want for Christmas.”

The high school choir will then perform, “Carol of the Bells,” “No Room, No Room,” “Did You Hear What I hear,” and the Pentatonix version of, “Mary Did You Know.”

Both the junior high and high school choirs will join together to sing a few selections and will end the evening with, “Hallelujah Christmas.”

After the Christmas concert, the junior high and high school choirs will begin preparing for the dinner theater and concert in Spring and the honor choir will be preparing for a choir competition.

