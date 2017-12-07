Remembering Pearl Harbor

MASON — They vow to never forget, even though there are few present to witness the solemn scene.

Year after year, sometimes in the bitter cold, members of the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason, Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven, and Drew Webster American Legion Post 39 of Pomeroy trek to the river for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Thursday was no different as the members gathered at the Mason levee to place a wreath into the Ohio River as a tribute to those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The Japanese attacked the U.S. Naval base in Hawaii at around 7:55 a.m., propelling the United States into World War II.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed at Pearl Harbor, and another 1,000 wounded. When attacks on Pearl Harbor and other military bases were over, more than 300 aircraft were damaged or destroyed, and 21 ships were sunk or damaged.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt asked Congress for a declaration of war the following day. The president gave an address declaring Dec. 7 as “a date which will live in infamy.”

Milford Mowrey said he was only 16 years old when he heard of the attack. Mowrey went on to serve in World War II.

He was chosen as the veteran to toss the ceremonial wreath into the water this year. Mowrey is a member and past commander of V.F.W. Post 9926. Assisting Mowrey at the river was John Hood.

Roger Alkire read a prayer during the ceremony, which also included the playing of “Taps,” a gun salute, and presentation of the flags by the organizations’ honor guards.

World War II veteran Milford Mowrey, left, is pictured as he prepares to toss a wreath into the Ohio River Thursday, as part of a ceremony honoring those who lost their lives or were injured at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Also shown is veteran John Hood. The remembrance was held at the Mason levee, with the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason, Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven, and Drew-Webster American Legion Post 39 of Pomeroy participating. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/12/web1_12.8-PPR-Pearl-Harbor-12017127134238446.jpg World War II veteran Milford Mowrey, left, is pictured as he prepares to toss a wreath into the Ohio River Thursday, as part of a ceremony honoring those who lost their lives or were injured at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Also shown is veteran John Hood. The remembrance was held at the Mason levee, with the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason, Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven, and Drew-Webster American Legion Post 39 of Pomeroy participating. Veteran Roger Alkire is pictured reading a prayer at the Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony in Mason Thursday. Members of the American Legion and V.F.W. can be seen in the background. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/12/web1_12.8-PPR-Pearl-Harbor-22017127134256964.jpg Veteran Roger Alkire is pictured reading a prayer at the Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony in Mason Thursday. Members of the American Legion and V.F.W. can be seen in the background. A gun salute was part of the ceremony honoring those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor. The ceremony was held at the Mason levee by members of the Mason V.F.W., New Haven American Legion, and Pomeroy American Legion. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/12/web1_12.8-PPR-Pearl-Harbor-32017127134316433.jpg A gun salute was part of the ceremony honoring those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor. The ceremony was held at the Mason levee by members of the Mason V.F.W., New Haven American Legion, and Pomeroy American Legion.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.